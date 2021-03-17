ROMNEY — New Prosecutor Rebecca Miller put her 1st grand jury through its paces earlier this month, procuring 53 indictments against 50 people.
Miller’s mix of indictments concentrated heavily on drugs and child endangerment.
Fully 30 of the indictments are related to possession or distribution of drugs, or conspiracy, manufacture or transporting them to jail.
A couple of the cases of drug use overlap with a half dozen cases charging gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury.
In addition, the week before the grand jury met, Miller brought 2 other drug-related charges against defendants who waived having the complaints brought before the grand jury. Instead, they agreed to a legal instrument called an information, agreeing to be prosecuted. Both men were convicted in appearances before Judge Charles Carl on Feb. 24.
Six of the 53 indictments are sealed because the defendants have yet to be notified or taken into custody.
Technically, these indictments are for the January term of the grand jury, which meets 3 times a year — in January, May and September — to consider charges. The Covid-19 pandemic that kept Hampshire on red status most of the winter led Chief Judge Charles Carl to delay convening the jury until March 4. Miller said she expects the May term to convene on time unless virus conditions deteriorate.
That puts a bit of pressure on Miller’s staff and the courts to move the 53 indictments along quickly.
“We’ll just have to work harder,” Miller said.
Miller’s 53 indictments easily outdistance the 33 in the 1st grand jury led by her predecessor, Betsy K. Plumer, and 10 in Prosecutor Dan James’s 1st term, January 2013.
Of course, James only took office the day before the January 2013 grand jury met. Plumer was appointed to replace James in September 2017, so she had 3-and-a-half months to prepare her 1st slate of indictments.
James’s 2nd grand jury handed up a then-record 36 people, a mark he shattered 4 months later when the September grand jury indicted 58.
