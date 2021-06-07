Early this afternoon, fire trucks and ambulances were sent to CBMS after water flow got into one of the electrical outlets from the boys and girls bathroom. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
featured breaking
Water gets in electrical lines at Capon Bridge MS
- Nick Carroll
-
- Updated
- 0
Nick Carroll
Managing Editor / Sports Editor
Appalachian Hoosier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Podcasts
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Dufrene resigns as HHS principal
- ‘We want her found’
- Romney man injured in fatal crash
- West Virginia to offer cash, pickup trucks as vaccine prize
- Gov. Justice opens online registration for vaccine sweepstakes
- Pumpkin Run Race Results
- Joshua A. Racey
- Sharon A. Riggleman
- Bobcat girls win PVL championship, Pioneers snag 2nd
- Charles E. ‘Rastie’ Shingleton
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.