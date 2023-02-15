Old HMH contaminants spur board to look elsewhere for Romney school site
ROMNEY — It may be time to look for other locations for the new South Branch Elementary School, the school board mused Monday.
The South Branch Elementary has been planned to be built on the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property, but last Wednesday’s pre-bid meeting for the construction of the schools in Romney and Slanesville resulted in a little bit of bad news from the Hampshire County Economic Development Authority:
More asbestos was found in the crawlspace of the hospital.
Because of the contaminants, the demolition firm – Reclaim Co. out of Fairmont – won’t be able to get started until April, and since 90 days are budgeted for the process, the old structure may not be down until June, reported vice-president Matthew Trimble.
The school board wasn’t happy to hear the news.
“It was slated for December of 2021 to come down,” said Trimble. “Now we’re looking at June 2023…at some point, we’re going to have to start.”
He added that while there aren’t that many properties in the Romney area that fit the criteria for the new school, it may be time to start considering other options.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, several community members addressed the board about the new names of the three new elementary schools being built in the county. The new names, as revealed at last Tuesday’s press conference, are Windy Ridge Elementary, home of the Honey Bees (in Augusta), Ice Mountain Elementary, home of the Yetis, (in Slanesville) and South Branch Elementary, home of the Black Bears (in Romney).
Jill Barnes Pyles spoke for five minutes during the appearance portion of the meeting, expressing concerns about the CEFP committee and their process.
“Hampshire County deserves better than ‘we said so,’” she finished.
Jamie Shingleton also added that during the renaming process, not all schools were treated fairly.
Board president Ed Morgan said he appreciated everyone’s passion about renaming the new schools.
“Has it been a perfect and seamless process? No,” he said. “This is the first time the county has closed five elementaries and opening three…I know I’ll be dead and gone before we do it again, but I’m hoping that for next time, we have an official procedure (for the process).”
The board also approved a trip request for foreign language students at Hampshire High School to travel to Italy and Greece in November of 2023. There is a group traveling this spring, too, but HHS German teacher Rita Hott explained that making the trip in the fall is more cost effective due to it being the off-season for tourists.
The request passed with a 4-1 vote, with Morgan being the only “no” vote.
Board member Kim Poland also called last Friday’s National Technical Honor Society induction “wonderful.”
“It was a huge group of kids,” she said. “It was just awesome to see the turnout they had and all those students being inducted. It’s just good to see the good stuff happening here.”
