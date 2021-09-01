ROMNEY — A $10,000 raise for the county’s assistant prosecutors was approved at last Tuesday’s county commission meeting, at which the commissioners also discussed a request to restore paper ballots for county elections.
County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller requested the raise, reporting difficulty filling a vacant position. She pointed out their caseload was increasing, with over 98 cases to be handled by Miller and the one remaining assistant prosecutor.
Offering an annual salary of $52,000 worked at one time, she said, but candidates are now asking for considerably more, and higher salaries are paid in neighboring counties — for example, Hardy County’s $67,000 for an assistant prosecutor handling magistrate court cases and $80,000 for one handling criminal cases.
They are struggling with the backlog she inherited, Miller said, and she has had work to do “rebuilding bridges” with law enforcement. She needs to devote more time to a murder case, and 40 more cases are coming before a grand jury.
The commissioners complimented her on her progress so far, including her tougher stance with repeat offenders.
“Everybody deserves a 2nd chance,” said Commissioner Dave Cannon, while questioning the previous prosecutor’s willingness to give 3rd, 4th and 5th chances.
Public comments at the end of the meeting included a request to restore paper ballots in county elections, because some senior citizens may otherwise refuse to vote.
County Clerk Eric Strite noted that participation was “extremely good” in the last election, though voting machines were the only option, and the election went “extremely well.”
Strite reminded everyone that the county’s electronic voting machines print a paper record that is retained permanently by the county after the voter checks to make sure they are correct. Before results become official, the votes are canvassed — with paper records checked against voting machine totals.
Cannon added that a lot of people have trouble seeing paper ballots clearly, leading to marks in the wrong place. He also mentioned the expense involved in adding a paper ballot option, and noted voters are welcome to have someone assist them in voting by machine.
No vote was taken, since the issue had not appeared on the agenda.
In other business, Peggy McMaster presented the annual report of the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau, accompanied by board members Jean Shoemaker and Eileen Johnson.
McMaster thanked the commission for their support in a “difficult year,” reporting that the income from the county lodging tax had been better than expected, but they still had to cancel advertising to stay within their budget.
The CVB receives funds from the county lodging tax, and Shoemaker asked that the county make sure the tax is being charged on lodging rented out through AirBnB and similar services.
The CVB is currently interviewing candidates for a new executive director position, and also in need of a part-time receptionist.
Richard Schneider presented a summary of his planned “Romney Radio” Internet radio station, which he is organizing as a 501(c) charity. He is still seeking a location that provides about 600 square feet of space — in Romney, because he will need strong internet.
Cannon asked why the station was to be called Radio Romney, since it covers the whole county and Capon Bridge also has good Internet. Schneider responded that “Radio Romney flows off the tongue a lot better.”
A couple who own several large tracts of land in Great Cacapon and had questions about their timberland management tax exemption were on the agenda, but failed to appear.
Commission President Brian Eglinger said their problem was similar to one dealt with in the Aug. 10 meeting, a failure to get tax credit because the state forestry office failed to notify the assessor’s office in time. They were told it was too late for tax credit to be given.
Eglinger pointed out the commission “did actively seek an answer,” by contacting the state office responsible. o
