CUMBERLAND — A Springfield man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop Saturday.
Wayne Scott Skipper II, 33, was later released on his own recognizance.
When Skipper was stopped by a Cumberland police officer, a drug-sniffing dog was requested. Between the K9’s search of the vehicle and a search of Skipper, several items of controlled dangerous substances and their paraphernalia were discovered.
Skipper was arrested and taken before a district court commissioner, who released him.
