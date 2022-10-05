SLANESVILLE — Now you see him, and now you don’t.
Richard D. Kesner has his sights set on one very important part of hunting season: blending in. Just over 2 weeks ago, the Slanesville hunter took a…unique step to do just that by dyeing his beard. With hues of black, green and brown, Kesner’s once-white beard will now blend in with his surroundings as he takes aim at this year’s hunting season.
“I got busted by a doe last year,” Kesner said ruefully. “I had this big snow-white beard, and I had to tuck it in (to my clothes).”
This year, he’s found a more permanent solution, thanks to Meggin Eaton at In His Image salon in Pin Oak, who Kesner’s daughter Stacy Davis said was “nervous” to dye her dad’s beard.
“If you Google ‘camouflage beard,’ there’s nothing there,” Davis said. “It’s nowhere on the Internet.”
It’s a unique step to be sure, Kesner acknowledged, but added that “us old-timers with white beards” need to do something to get a leg up during hunting season.
And his “something” is a fresh take on camo.
