Camo beard 2.jpg

SLANESVILLE — Now you see him, and now you don’t.

Richard D. Kesner has his sights set on one very important part of hunting season: blending in. Just over 2 weeks ago, the Slanesville hunter took a…unique step to do just that by dyeing his beard. With hues of black, green and brown, Kesner’s once-white beard will now blend in with his surroundings as he takes aim at this year’s hunting season.

Camo beard 3.jpg
Camo beard 5.JPG

