Two Berkeley Springs candidates went head to head this election for a spot in the Legislature, but Republican George Miller topped Tom Harden Tuesday, winning the 58th District Delegate race handily.
As the numbers trickled in last night, it became apparent that Republican Miller was the obvious frontrunner, and by Tuesday night, when the numbers out of Morgan and Hampshire County came in, Miller was beating Harden by a large margin, 5,524 to 1,782, with 9 of the 15 precincts reporting.
Miller will now represent the eastern end of the county in the legislature. He’s a retired maintenance supervisor on Morgan County and an owner of a home improvement business who knocked off 7-term incumbent Daryl Cowles in June’s Republican primary, and he went toe-to-toe with D.C. native Harden. Though Harden said earlier this fall his family had a political background (his father was a member of the legislature for Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson counties during the 80s), Miller’s solid win secures his spot representing the east end of the county.
He called this year’s Election Day “just another day.”
“I didn’t know what to expect, what with it being my 1st time and all,” he admitted. “I’m really excited.”
He added that while he’s excited about going to Charleston, the nerves are setting in a little bit, too.
“I’m kind of scared,” he said with a chuckle. It’s big excitement, but it’s the unknown too, you know.”
Miller’s goals for this position are focused around infrastructure, including broadband accessibility, as well as issues facing the legislature such as the 2nd amendment, COVID-19 response and the opioid crisis.
Agriculture also was on the forefront of Miller’s mind throughout his campaign, because of the huge role it plays in the economy of the eastern side of the county.
“With 50 and Corridor H, there’s big opportunity for business,” Miller explained earlier this fall. “I’d like to see something move up in there for them.”
Miller also said it was very important to him to thank the voters and everyone who supported him throught his campaign and at the polls, especially in such a trying election year with the pandemic.
“You couldn’t get out and do anything,” he explained.
“We are so thankful for all of the support shown through this journey,” Miller wrote on his “George Miller for House of Delegates” Facebook page yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.