ROMNEY — A change in metrics doesn’t change the underlying story: unemployment in Hampshire County remains at historic lows.
April statistics released last week by Workforce West Virginia estimate the unemployment rate here at 2.2%, the 2nd-lowest of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
That’s down from March, which was down from February, which was down from January when the state labor agency recalibrated its county-by-county estimates.
The January totals were off by 300 to 400, depending on what was being measured, from December’s totals, with similar shifts in every county.
April’s numbers show 10,780 residents working out of a labor force of 11,020.
Hampshire remains a commuter county with a labor pool of 11,020, but only 3,950 nonfarm jobs in the county.
Workforce increased its estimate of in-county jobs by about 1,000 in January and dropped its estimate of government jobs here by 200.
Hampshire’s unprecedented employment rates mirror the state’s.
Gov. Jim Justice announced late last month that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6% for April breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history for the 7th consecutive month.
“This is an absolutely remarkable achievement that gets better and better to announce with each passing month as we break this record again and again,” Gov. Justice said. “It feels like the next record that we’re going to break is the record for most broken records.”
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.3% in October. The rate has dropped every month for 2 years straight.
