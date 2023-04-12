ROMNEY — Hampshire County residents are once again banding together to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health with a suicide prevention awareness walk in Romney later this month.
Merica Burris, a Keyser resident, is organizing the second mental health walk in Romney – the first was in September, and since May is national Suicide Awareness Month, she said the timing for the walk on April 29 and 30 is perfect.
“There are so many that are fighting and dealing with this, and the stigma has got to go,” she said.
Folks will be gathering at the Bank of Romney community building across from Sheetz at 11 a.m. on both Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Burris said having the event two days allows for more flexible scheduling for community members.
She has already made signs, but encourages anyone who’s interested to make their own signs as well. The colors for mental health are green, and the colors for suicide awareness are purple and teal.
“If they have shirts in memory of someone, they’re more than welcome to wear those,” Burris said.
There will be resources available at tables during the event as well, and everything is free of charge – even the pizza that will be provided.
Burris emphasized that the stigma around mental health and getting help needs to stop, especially for men. “I’ve had people tell me it would be ‘an embarrassment’ to get help because they’re a man,” she said. “This whole thing needs to stop.”
The walk will head up the sidewalk on Main Street to the courthouse, Burris explained, where the group will linger for a bit. Chairs will be available at the community center as well for those unable to walk or stand for extended periods of time.
