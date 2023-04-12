Mental health walk

From 2022: individuals participating in the walk made signs illustrating the importance of seeking help for mental health issues.

ROMNEY — Hampshire County residents are once again banding together to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health with a suicide prevention awareness walk in Romney later this month.

Merica Burris, a Keyser resident, is organizing the second mental health walk in Romney – the first was in September, and since May is national Suicide Awareness Month, she said the timing for the walk on April 29 and 30 is perfect.

