ROMNEY — A Springfield man arrested following a fatal crash in February has been indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury on a string of charges, including two felony counts of DUI causing death.

Ronald Frederick Hore, 63, was indicted last week on two felony counts of DUI causing death, as well as five misdemeanor charges: two counts of negligent homicide, no operators, aggravated DUI and failure to properly turn his vehicle into a private driveway.

