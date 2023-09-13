ROMNEY — A Springfield man arrested following a fatal crash in February has been indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury on a string of charges, including two felony counts of DUI causing death.
Ronald Frederick Hore, 63, was indicted last week on two felony counts of DUI causing death, as well as five misdemeanor charges: two counts of negligent homicide, no operators, aggravated DUI and failure to properly turn his vehicle into a private driveway.
Hore was arrested after the West Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 18 along Route 28 near Springfield.
Following the incident, the State Police reported that Hore was heading north on Route 28 in his truck and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway, colliding head-on with a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Nancy Alvarado, 61, of Points.
Alvarado and her passenger, 65-year-old Debra Arbaugh of Springfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Charging documents also detail that Hore was driving on a public road without a valid drivers license, and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% or more at the time of the crash.
They also outline that Hore turned his pickup on the roadway to enter a driveway “without reasonable safety” (a misdemeanor).
