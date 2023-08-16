0601 Romne Fire Co.jpeg

CHARLESTON — Volunteer fire companies saw some big wins in Charleston last week during the state Legislature’s special session, with an allocation of $12 million of permanent funding to come their way.

At the state level, the $12 million is divided into three pots: $6 million will go to the Fire Protection Fund, and $3 million each will go to the All-County Fire Protection Fund and the County Fire Protection Fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.