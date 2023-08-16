CHARLESTON — Volunteer fire companies saw some big wins in Charleston last week during the state Legislature’s special session, with an allocation of $12 million of permanent funding to come their way.
At the state level, the $12 million is divided into three pots: $6 million will go to the Fire Protection Fund, and $3 million each will go to the All-County Fire Protection Fund and the County Fire Protection Fund.
The All-County Fire Protection Fund is divvied up and distributed based on each county’s population.
The County Fire Protection Fund is split between the 23 West Virginia counties that currently have fire levies or fire fees.
Both $3 million pots will go to each of the 55 County Commissions, who will distribute them.
Hampshire will get $38,623 from the All-County Fire Protection Fund, said Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons. That’s “huge” for Hampshire County.
“How the county distributes (the money), it will be up to them,” Parsons said. “But it has to go to the fire departments.”
The $38,623 share is based on Hampshire’s population; this county has 0.012% of the state’s population, and so the money is split accordingly.
The $6 million will be divided among the 55 counties equally, boosting the state’s 487 volunteer fire companies.
“The $6 million, it’s not a lot, but it’s a start,” said Hampshire Delegate Rick Hillenbrand (R-88), who gave a passionate speech during the special session in support of the state’s volunteer fire departments.
During the special session, members of the Senate voted to change the revenue source for volunteer fire departments from surplus money – a one-time allocation – to unappropriated general revenue funds, allowing the funding to become a regular, recurring line item in the state’s annual budget.
Some delegates were against approving the bill, emphasizing that passing the bill would be voting in favor of a tax increase.
Hillenbrand called the debate about the fear of raising taxes “ludicrous.”
“If you don’t vote for this, shame on you, shame on all of you for kicking this can down the road,” the Hampshire delegate said on the floor. “I hope, if you don’t vote for this, that your constituents vote you out.”
After over an hour of debate, the House concurred with the Senate’s version of the bill.
“I said we were ‘on the verge of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory’ again,” Hillenbrand said last week. “It seemed to be getting kicked to the bottom of the pile…it was getting late. I thought, if we send this back to the Senate and say we want to negotiate some more, this is going to die again – just like it did in March.”
The $6 million split between the state’s fire departments can be put toward a number of different facets of the job, Parsons said, like truck or building payments, insurance or equipment.
Parsons added that the money would be a huge help for the fire companies here, which spend a lot of time fundraising.
“We’re here to serve the community and run calls,” he said. “Raising money takes time away from that.” ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.