1
MORGANTOWN — Gov. Jim Justice handed out the second $1 million prize for residents who have received coronavirus vaccines.
The Republican governor presented Sharon Turner of Morgantown with a ceremonial check June 30.
Two younger vaccinated residents, Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters, were announced as winners of college scholarships as part of the latest drawing. The scholarships include tuition, room and board, and books.
Residents from Frankford and Parkersburg also were presented with pickup trucks by the governor.
Residents can still sign up for five other drawings, which will be held on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. The final drawing will include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
The state’s mask mandate ended on June 20, which was the first day of the drawing. The $1 million prize that day went to Karen Foley of Mineral Wells.
Historic bridge
damaged in fire may soon be restored
2
CARROLLTON — A West Virginia covered bridge that’s on the National Register of Historic Places may soon be restored to repair damage caused by a fire in 2017.
The Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County had much of its outer covering destroyed in the fire, which was determined to be arson, the state Transportation Department said. The basic structure was left mostly intact.
The state reopened the bridge to traffic after minor repairs were made following the fire, and it was decided last fall that the Division of Highways could do the restoration work.
Tiger Diversified LLC in Upshur County was awarded a contract in May for the timber for the project. The state received a bid of $400,000 last week for the scaffolding and rigging system, the Transportation Department said.
The 140-foot-long bridge was built in 1856 and crosses the Buckhannon River near Carrollton.
Early childhood
programs to get
$16.6 million
3
CHARLESTON — Several early childhood education programs in West Virginia will get $16.6 million in federal funding.
The state’s U.S. senators announced the new funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs on Wednesday.
The largest amount, nearly $6.9 million, will go to the Northern Panhandle Head Start Inc. organization. There is $5.1 million for the Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative, and less than $2 million each for Upshur Human Resources Inc., Monongalia County Board of Education and Greenbrier County Board of Education.
“Investing in West Virginians at an early age is essential for a bright future,” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said. “Head Start programs provide our youngest West Virginians with the skills and foundations they need to succeed throughout their education.”
The funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
$6.5 million federal loan to fund hospital expansion, kids club
4
CHARLESTON — West Virginia will receive $6.5 million in federal loans for a youth facility and the expansion of a hospital.
The financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is meant for rural development. It will fund a $5,700,000 expansion and renovation of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton, according to a news release from Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office.
It will also provide $800,000 to purchase a facility in Berkeley Springs for the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle.
“The additional support for the Boys and Girls club in the Eastern Panhandle provides childcare services our families rely on, while the expansion of the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital will lead to increased access to vital health services for the entire county,” Capito said in a statement.
Ex-state lawmaker in Capitol amid riot adds felony charge
5
CHARLESTON — A former West Virginia lawmaker faces a new federal felony charge after he livestreamed himself rushing into the U.S. Capitol with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6.
A grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia handed down a five-count indictment for former Del. Derrick Evans last week.
The new charge is for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding or abetting, which allows for up to 20 years in prison under federal law. He was previously charged with four misdemeanor offenses and pleaded not guilty to them in May.
