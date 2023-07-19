Repo costs 27-year-old his life
Golden Acres man charged with 2nd-degree murder
GOLDEN ACRES — One of a 27-year-old’s many pursuits cost him his life Thursday afternoon, apparently at the hands of an irate truck owner.
Cody Carlin of Hagerstown was at 167 Golden Drive in Hampshire County’s oldest subdivision shortly after noon to repossess a black 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup when its owner, Michael Andrew McCaughey, 39, grew so agitated that Carlin dialed 911.
While Carlin was on the phone explaining the situation, McCaughey apparently began firing a pistol. Carlin told dispatchers he had been shot in the chest.
“… County 911 indicated they heard nine shots in the background during the call,” West Virginia State Police Sgt. J.D. Carson of the Romney Detachment wrote in the felony complaint filed with the magistrate. “The victim Cody Carlin then began not responding to 911 personnel and stopped breathing.”
Carson said Carlin had turned and began running after he was shot. Emergency medical personnel found him along Golden Drive and Medical Examiner Chris Guynn pronounced him dead.
Carlin’s co-worker Devin Johnson immediately called 911 himself and said McCaughey was leaving in the truck.
Sgt. Carson, heading east toward the shooting scene, spied the truck coming toward him on U.S. 50 and pulled it over near Tearcoat Road, about 4 miles from Golden Acres. Within minutes at least a half dozen cruisers from the State Police, Natural Resource Police and Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office were lining the highway as Carson questioned McCaughey on the roadside.
Carson’s complaint says McCaughey acknowledged people were on his “private property” attempting to take his vehicle.
“He made statements about protecting his fort and being 100% honest with the subjects at his residence,” Carson said.
McCaughey was charged with 2nd-degree murder and taken to Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, where he sits unable to pay the $500,000 cash bond.
He will be in front of Magistrate Ron DiCiolla at 1:30 p.m. Monday (July 24) for a preliminary hearing, when evidence and testimony will be presented to bind him over to circuit court for the felony charge.
Carlin and Johnson were working for Shawn’s Auto Recovery of Martinsburg when they went to McCaughey’s property in Golden Acres, located off North River Road just north of U.S. 50 at the base of Cooper Mountain.
Owner Shawn Johnson posted about his shock, sorrow and outrage on a private social media group.
“His life was taken by a coward that decided a material thing was worth more than a life,” Johnson wrote. “I am having trouble wrapping my head around this and it doesn’t seem real.”
Shawn Johnson described Carlin as “a good kid who loved to make people laugh.” He said Carlin did more in his 27 years than most people do in a lifetime.”
Carlin’s sister Lindsay Crouse echoed that sentiment, writing on Facebook that the job was just one facet of who he was.
“Cody was so much more than a ‘repo man’,” she said. “Cody was hilarious, creative, outgoing, adventurous, and constantly living his life to the fullest.”
The Hagerstown man loved photography and videography, doing both under the moniker Eastcoastfilmzz. His work is on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
He was a skateboarder and snowboarder, and had recently taken up golf. He was a traveler. Pictures on his Facebook page show him in Ireland.
The 2013 Washington County Technical High School graduate had worked at Sears, Omega Media, WHAG, Lifetouch photography, Whitetail Resort, Botanica Enterprises and Shawn’s Auto Recovery over the last decade.
“Cody would want to be remembered for how he was, and not as a victim,” Crouse wrote.
She has established “Cody Carlin’s Family Support Fund” on gofundme.com. As of Tuesday morning it had $12,900 pledged toward a $14,000 goal to help his parents defray the expense of his passing.
Cody Carlin will be laid to rest Friday at a cemetery in Fort Loudoun, Pa., after an 11 a.m. service at Experience Gateway Church in Williamsport, Md.
