The authority must get the State Historic Preservation Office to approve the demolition of an historic building.
Sandra Scaffidi, owner of Fairmont-based Practical Preservation, reported her assessment of the building at last week’s authority meeting. She found the old hospital’s association with the Hall-Burton Act, which authorized funding for its construction, qualifies it for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
Passed by Congress in 1946, the Hill-Burton Hospital Survey and Construction Act provided federal funding for hospital construction in under-served communities across the United States. More than 10,000 Hill-Burton projects funded from 1947 to 1961 brought modern hospital equipment and professionalized patient care to rural America.
Federal law requires steps be taken to preserve historic properties affected by a project using any form of federal funding. Scaffidi pointed out the authority accepted federal funding for the project from the EPA-funded Brownfields Project, with more expected to come from the HUD-funded state Community Development Block Grant program to which the authority applied for funds to demolish the building.
Scaffidi acknowledged that it was possible the state might disagree with her assessment of the building as an historic structure, in which case demolition of the building would be no problem.
Some changes have been made to the hospital building since its construction, replacing the windows and building an addition.
However, she did not think these changes were enough to justify denying the building inclusion in the National Historic Register, and so long as the state agrees that the building has historic significance, the law requires steps be taken to mitigate the loss if the building is to be torn down.
Scaffidi said that a 1st step to be taken to mitigate the loss might be donating the plans for the building to the state historical archives. She urged the development authority to begin taking steps toward mitigation now.
Eventually a memorandum of agreement acknowledging compliance with federal law will be required, and Scaffidi said beginning mitigation measures now would speed the process.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson pointed out that aging Hill-Burton hospital buildings all over the country have dealt with the same situation.
Johnson said she looked for precedents and found similar projects approved when the old buildings were demolished to make way for new hospital buildings or schools. Mitigation measures taken included installing plaques, or placing histories of the buildings in local libraries.
The authority’s next step will be submission of Scaffidi’s report to the state, and Johnson thought the state might also suggest further steps the development authority might take.
