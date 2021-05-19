May 11:  Shane Deleon Welch, 46, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Domestic Battery, and a Warrant out of Berkeley County for Burglary.

May 11:  Carol Nicole Dees, 34, of Burlington was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Winchester, Va for probation violation (Felony).

May 12:  Waylon Michael Hickerson, 36, of High View was arrested for Obstructing.

May 13:  Molly Doreen Jircitano, 37, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Domestic Battery.

May 14:  Samantha Lynn Redmond, 29, of Points was arrested for Possession of CDS (Heroin).

May 14:  Jessica Marie Lipscomb, 31, of Burlington was arrested for Possession with intent of CDS (meth).

May 16:  Joey Lee Chapman, 33, of Romney was arrested for Driving Revoked DUI (Felony).

May 10-16

Total calls: 120

Alarms: 4

Animals: 4

Agency assists: 2

Basic service: 22

Burglary/fraud: 4

Civil/trespass: 0

Deaths: 1

Property destruction: 2

Security/well-being checks: 8

Domestic: 4

Drug/alcohol/OD: 0

Fights/assaults: 5

Juvenile: 2

Missing person: 0

Noise/nuisance: 4

Psychiatric/behavioral: 4

Suspicious activity: 12

Traffic: 32

Vehicle accident: 5

Warrant/process service: 5

