May 11: Shane Deleon Welch, 46, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Domestic Battery, and a Warrant out of Berkeley County for Burglary.
May 11: Carol Nicole Dees, 34, of Burlington was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Winchester, Va for probation violation (Felony).
May 13: Molly Doreen Jircitano, 37, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Domestic Battery.
May 14: Samantha Lynn Redmond, 29, of Points was arrested for Possession of CDS (Heroin).
May 14: Jessica Marie Lipscomb, 31, of Burlington was arrested for Possession with intent of CDS (meth).
May 16: Joey Lee Chapman, 33, of Romney was arrested for Driving Revoked DUI (Felony).
May 10-16
