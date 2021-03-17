ROMNEY — After quietly accepting around $11,000 in grant money, the Hampshire County Public Library opened its doors to the public on Monday for the 1st time since they closed in November.
With that money, improvements are on the way.
The money was actually from 5 separate grants: 2 from the American Library Association totaling $4,000 and 3 grants from the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, coming to about $7,000.
The ALA money is going to some well-needed updates.
“We’re using that to replace 8 computers and monitors,” said library director Megan Shanholtz. “As of right now, we’ve replaced 6 of the computers and are waiting on the monitors. It’s really very exciting.”
With the Community Foundation grants, Shanholtz said the money would be put to use with maintaining their outdoor food pantry project throughout the summer, adding more hotspots and adding more material to the library’s overdrive.
“I’m just so excited about that,” Shanholtz said with a smile.
The hotspots are a timely addition to the library, giving patrons an opportunity to come in, check out a hotspot, take it home and have Internet for 2 weeks until the hotspot is due back at the library.
With kids engaging in remote learning and lots of folks working from their homes, the addition of 11 hotspots to the collection probably couldn’t have come at a better time.
“These are smaller grants,” Shanholtz explained, “but they’re doing a lot for us.”
With the Covid infection rate dropping bit by bit in the county, Shanholtz said she’s feeling pretty good about opening the library’s doors to the community.
As far as general maintenance and upkeep, the library is getting a new roof (thanks to several leaks here and there), which Shanholtz said is going to be “great when it’s done.”
She also pointed out that the picture books in the children’s section of the library used to be sorted by author, but they’ve switched to sorting the books by topic. Some of the topics include dinosaurs, grandparents, food, dogs and lots more.
Keeping the kids involved has been a huge part of the library’s pandemic activity, continuing to host weekly story hours on Facebook and providing STEM kits for children in the community. The virtual story hours have been great, Shanholtz said, noting that community participation has been relatively steady.
“We have about high 20s and mid-30s, and we’ve had some (story hours) with close to 50,” she explained about the number of folks who tune into the online events.
“It really varies, but I’m really happy with that,” she said. “It’s higher than our in-person story times.”
On the horizon, the library is looking at planning the summer reading program, but that’s a little ways down the line. Right now, the library is just relieved to have open doors and a glimpse at a bit of normalcy.
“I’m just really glad the infection rate is down,” Shanholtz admitted. “I think being open again is going to be nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.