OK, don’t snicker that I’m a group member. Just appreciate that I knew what LNT means to hikers and I know how to add so I could pass the questionnaire to be accepted as a member.
“They obviously didn’t look at your profile,” a colleague of mine said.
But back to our main point, and one that I’m not using names from since it is a private group and I didn’t clear this with the commenters.
Here’s the best news, from the D.C. suburbs of Virginia hiker who started the conversation: “We loved the town of Romney.”
She and her husband were on their way from Davis to Harpers Ferry when they stopped in Romney for gas (everybody comes to Sheetz) and decided to stay.
The Koolwink was a delight.
The waitresses at the Romney Diner reminded them of Twyla at the Café Tropicale in “Schitt’s Creek.” (And that was a happy analogy.)
Add in the Italian Touch and Main Street Grill and dining scored a 3-for-3 for the visitors — “all so good.”
The Civil War trenches of Fort Mill Ridge were enlightening — so much so, our visitor said, “It’s a shame that it’s not more advertised.”
And that sort of started the 2nd theme that kept the conversation going with other hikers.
The signs throughout the trenches “had been mildewed and hard to read,” she noted. Poison ivy was growing up over the park benches.
“It’s a shame because it was a great history lesson of the area,” she posted. “We were only visitors there.”
But this isn’t a dig at the state of the trenches — although, apparently, they need some work.
This is about the conundrum, the dichotomy of this area’s great attraction — history amid natural beauty and smalltown charm — and its reality.
The Virginia visitors found the Convention and Visitors Bureau on a day it’s open and got helpful suggestions from DebbiSu Cassidy, the bureau’s only employee.
But, this hiker noted, “It almost appears that perhaps they don’t want the tourists, yet it truly does offer a lot.”
Ouch.
Another group member — a West Virginia native who moved south to north — responded in kind.
“Remote WV towns can be very hesitant to welcome outsiders,” she observed.
Is that us?
We are fairly remote in Romney (and Capon Bridge, Augusta, Green Spring and Rio). That will become even more apparent as Corridor H is completed and U.S. 220 is shifted west.
And we have great history here, when you can find it.
Indian Mound Cemetery is a treasure trove of history between former governors, the founder of the Washington Redskins, the country’s 1st monument to Confederate soldiers and the Indian Mound itself.
It’s accessible, but visitors are clueless about its highlights.
The Civil War trenches are open around the clock.
But what else? The Davis History House requires a special event or special invitation through the library to get into.
Taggart Hall has business hours and a little weekend exposure.
Until a week ago you couldn’t set foot on the WVSDB campus without Papal dispensation.
I’ve never seen the insides of Literary Hall and I’ll wager you haven’t either.
Maybe these outsiders are right. Maybe we have great stuff here that would interest folks, but we seem to do an even greater job of downplaying it.
Our visitors left with the comment that Romney is a cute town and the husband hiker suggested, “This is the kind of town we need to come back to one weekend.”
Here’s hoping they do.
And here’s hoping that we can use the interim until their return to make Romney and environs more accessible.
