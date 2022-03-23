ROMNEY — Discipline issues seem to be rearing their ugly heads at the middle and high school level, illustrated by an impassioned plea from Romney Middle School staff members at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Monday’s agenda was a jam-packed one, which began with a student hearing at 4:30 p.m., followed by LSIC (local school improvement council) updates from Romney and Slanesville Elementary Schools and Romney Middle.
Terri Orndorff, a 6th-grade English teacher at RMS, led 2 of her colleagues in presenting the board with the school’s reality: discipline has become a real problem, and a full-time assistant principal would do wonders in finding a solution.
Right now, Jacqueline McCartney is assistant principal of both RMS and CBMS, and goes between the 2 schools. Orndorff said that Romney needs full-time administrative help.
“We implore that you do right by our students,” she said to the board. “When there is this much of a need, we need to act.”
About 20 minutes before Orndorff began her presentation to the board, McCartney and RMS Principal John Watson laid out the goals and challenges that the school has been seeing, and McCartney said that the number of disciplinary referrals has seen “a pretty big uptick” to 355 this year. She said that the school’s social worker has helped tremendously, but the trend is there.
“Most of our issues are disrespect and insubordination,” she added.
Orndorff was accompanied by guidance counselor Tyra Voit and secretary Wendy Booth, who echoed her concerns.
“Our students are struggling now more than ever,” Voit pointed out, adding that she, a guidance counselor, should not be acting as an administrator because it compromises her trusting connection with RMS students.
Booth added, “As secretary, I see and hear everything that comes through the office, whether I want to or not…I see firsthand how smoothly it runs in the building with 2 administrators.”
The rest of the RMS annual LSIC update included that the students seem to be struggling in math, specifically geometry, but McCartney said geometry’s always the last area to be taught.
The school has 179 chronically absent students, and Watson said that there’s a “direct correlation” between chronic absences and students with disciplinary issues.
Romney Elementary Principal Nicole Morris and 1st-grade teacher Ashley See presented their school’s update as well, highlighting their use of a “standards based report card” for the school’s 1st-grade class, which allows for a more comprehensive insight into where students are struggling.
See and Morris said that they thought it would be beneficial to expand the use of the standards based report card into other grades as well.
Board President Debbie Champ pointed out that it sounds like more work for the teachers, but See responded that it actually helps teachers plan their lessons down the line.
“There’s always something to celebrate at Slanesville,” Principal Jodie Long said. “We’ve made growth in every single area, and we look to continue that.”
Math proficiency numbers have improved substantially at SES, and Long credited the “Reflex” program, which the school’s PTO bought for them.
“Whatever you’re doing for math, it’s working,” Champ said.
Several Slanesville students accompanied Long to show the board what they’ve been working on, including Jacob McNelis, one of the regional winners of the social studies fair. He presented his project about the history and future of video game technology.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Keith Funkhouser of New Creek, who is running for delegate in the 88th District, introduced himself to the board and meeting attendees, and emphasized the need for strong leadership and the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum in the schools.
• Regional math field day winners were honored: Max Gebert, 2nd Alternate (4th grade); Lila Eversole, 1st place (6th grade); Branson Kline, 2nd Alternate (6th grade); Shahin Watson, 1st place (7th grade).
• A very short public hearing was held for folks to voice their opinions about the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
• The board approved the Clinical Affiliation Agreement between the schools and Hampshire County EMS. This will allow students in the high school’s EMS program to be able to work with the county agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.