BERKELEY SPRINGS — The Friends of the Cacapon River, in partnership with the Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust, the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and the Cacapon Institute are excited to announce a call for films for the second annual Cacapon River Environmental Short Film Festival. The festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Historic Star Theater in Berkeley Springs.
“We are thrilled to launch the environmental short film contest!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “There are so many folks that want to celebrate the beauty of our rivers, explore the challenges facing our watersheds, and entertain, inform and inspire our community.”
Amateur and professional adventure and documentary filmmakers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are invited to submit films for possible inclusion in this year’s festival. All selected films will be considered for the festival award, the Golden Otter.
The second annual Cacapon River Environmental Short Film Festival’s mission is to celebrate the power of film to inspire, educate, and motivate audiences to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed.
Films selected for the festival will be seen by a diverse group of people who understand the importance of protecting our river and tackling environmental issues.
Preference is given for the following:
• Films that focus on environmental issues surrounding the Cacapon River watershed or other West Virginia or regional watersheds
• Adventure films made on the Cacapon or Potomac River show highlighting the excitement of the watersheds. (kayaking, rafting, tubing, fishing, mountain biking, rock climbing, etc.)
• Local films made within the Cacapon River watershed including those made by students within the Morgan, Hampshire, and Hardy County school system
Films should be no more than 30 minutes in length. Feature-length film submissions will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but the focus of the festival is on short films.
All genres, including documentaries, narratives, shorts, children’s films, and experimental films are all welcome and will be given equal consideration.
The film submission deadline is Oct. 6. There is no cost to submit a film. Notification of acceptance will be by email on Nov. 10. For more information on film submissions, or to submit a film for consideration, please contact Jeff DuVal at jeffduval@gmail.com.
The event is part of the ongoing Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust. The initiative aims to bring attention to water quality issues and engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. Donations are welcome. For more information, go to cacaponriver.org, or email jeffduval@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.