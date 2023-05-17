BERKELEY SPRINGS — The Friends of the Cacapon River, in partnership with the Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust, the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and the Cacapon Institute are excited to announce a call for films for the second annual Cacapon River Environmental Short Film Festival. The festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Historic Star Theater in Berkeley Springs.

“We are thrilled to launch the environmental short film contest!” said Tim Reese, President of the Friends of the Cacapon River. “There are so many folks that want to celebrate the beauty of our rivers, explore the challenges facing our watersheds, and entertain, inform and inspire our community.”

