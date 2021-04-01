Hampshire Snow April 1

Hampshire Snow April 1

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Use caution when commuting, as snow showers are expected throughout Hampshire County tonight. Roads are wet and slick as temperatures are expected to drop to the low 20's. Snow showers are supposed to end early Friday morning as temperatures will reach the low 40's by Friday afternoon. 

