The negative impact a bitcoin mining operation in the Romney Business Park could have on the surrounding area was brought to the attention of the Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Committee last Wednesday by local residents Dee and Sue Staley.

Dee explained they understood about the taxbase and jobs, but pointed out data mining is extremely noisy – 80 to 90 decibels, enough to impair hearing, and pointed out that the new South Branch Elementary School, the Potomac Center and homes are located nearby.

