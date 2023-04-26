The negative impact a bitcoin mining operation in the Romney Business Park could have on the surrounding area was brought to the attention of the Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Committee last Wednesday by local residents Dee and Sue Staley.
Dee explained they understood about the taxbase and jobs, but pointed out data mining is extremely noisy – 80 to 90 decibels, enough to impair hearing, and pointed out that the new South Branch Elementary School, the Potomac Center and homes are located nearby.
“Is it worth what it will cost to the surrounding people in the city of Romney?” he asked.
Sue Staley said she was there to advocate for the children, pointing out that continuous noise can do permanent damage to hearing.
She also expressed special concern for those in special services who have multiple issues and can be affected negatively by noise or vibration, pointing out, “we are putting a new elementary school right in their path.”
HCDA Board President Greg Bohrer responded that he was not sure where the company stood beyond “just looking” here. He noted the company’s plans for its bitcoin mining operation were still in an early stage, and there would be a public hearing before approving such an installation in the Romney Business Park.
Commissioner Dave Cannon suggested the HCDA could develop a policy on noise in the Romney Business Park or Capon Bridge Technology Park, saying that while he opposes the idea of a countywide noise ordinance, he would favor having the HCDA limit noise on its properties.
HCDA Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson reported that a preliminary study by FirstEnergy completed two days previously had found that the power required for a 20-40 megawatt installation would contribute to system upload. Upgrades would be required that would have to be paid for by Blockchain, so their interest could depend on how much the company is prepared to invest.
She added that the company is also looking into the possibility of building a larger installation and possibly locating it in Green Spring.
Johnson assured the Staleys that the HCDA Board would not make a decision without a site visit to Blockchain’s installation in Preston County and invited them to come along.
In other business, Thrasher Group Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza said work on the old hospital site was proceeding on schedule, noting that a time capsule was found when the cornerstone was removed – a complete surprise to everyone. An opening ceremony with a small reception is being planned.
Johnson reported attending the April 13 meeting of the Board of Education, where the BOE discussed what to do with the old elementary school buildings being replaced. She has the impression the HCDA is the only party interested in the Slanesville school, which they hope to use for a daycare center.
Johnson thanked Delegates Rick Hillenbrand and Darren Thorne, both of whom were in attendance, for their help in arranging for the HCDA to partner with the state Department of Transportation’s Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities in seeking funds to bring freight train service into the Romney Business Park.
The board discussed setting $50,000 an acre as the price for land in both the Romney Business Park and the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Director Tamitha Wilkins announced the county health department still has all the Covid vaccines available but has been told their current inventory is all they will get as the transition to paying for vaccines at pharmacies begins.
Right now, the health department is still vaccinating everyone, and Wilkins noted the department is also giving food service classes and training in administering Narcan.
She reported a low turnout for the community health fair at the Hope Christian Church in Augusta, saying about 125 people had blood drawn for tests.
Marketing committee chair Rebecca Hott announced the new HCDA website was up and running as of last Monday.
Meeting in executive session, the board approved a personnel committee recommendation and will be making an offer to a candidate to replace Johnson as executive secretary when she retires in June.
