ROMNEY — Requests from a pair of property owners west of town have dusted off property history and run into the age-old issue of water rights.
Jason Kaposy of Petersburg asked the Town Council in June to deed him a half-acre carved out of a property he owns near Core Road. At the same meeting, the Council heard that Tyler Kelley wants the town to cede a 25-foot water right-of-way that runs across property just east of Kaposy’s, the 32 acres known as Mill Meadows.
The council turned down both requests.
Although the easements and property haven’t been used to bring water to Romney for decades, they might be useful in the future as the town’s water system looks for a backup source. “Why would we want to give up an easement that we might have to go back and pay for in 10 years,” Mayor Beverly Keadle asked.
The piece of the Kaposy property was probably the site of a pumping station more than a century ago.
Kaposy noted to the town that the half-acre’s boundaries aren’t known.
“It does have bounds,” Keadle says. “It might begin at an old oak tree.”
She noted one property description from a 1911 deed that described “one tract of land known as the Mill Lot, beginning at an ash west of the old building and running west.”
“That’s how these old records read,” she said.
At the turn of the 20th Century, Romney’s water supply apparently came from a spring near the east end of Mechanicsburg Gap, on the south side of the Northwestern Pike.
(The spring that supplies the popular watering stop along the north side of U.S. 50 is on property the Williams family owns.)
Keadle said the town still owns a parcel that contains 1 or 2 springs. The pump station, surrounded by Kaposy’s land, lies east of the springs and the assessor’s map shows water easements on properties between there and the South Branch.
“I imagine the right-of-way crosses several properties,” Keadle speculated.
Romney’s water supply has been bubbling as a concern since 2014, when contamination shut down the water supply in Charleston and surrounding counties.
“The city supplies water to a large portion of Hampshire County. My concern is what if something would happen to the South Branch River,” then-Mayor Dan Hileman said at the time.
Even without contamination worries, low water in late summer strains the Romney water system, which pumps about 250,000 gallons daily from the South Branch.
If Romney needed water immediately there is no piping in place or plans in which to draw water from that spring or any other water source, Hileman worried in 2014 and Keadle worries today. o
