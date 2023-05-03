HCDA

The homepage of the new HCDA website

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority recently unveiled their brand-spanking-new website, designed to bring even more eyes to the opportunities the county offers.

Drawing people in is the top objective, said Rebecca Hott, the HCDA vice president and marketing chair.

