ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority recently unveiled their brand-spanking-new website, designed to bring even more eyes to the opportunities the county offers.
Drawing people in is the top objective, said Rebecca Hott, the HCDA vice president and marketing chair.
“The biggest goal is to get the word out there, for people to come into that website and if they’re thinking of West Virginia, we want them to click on ‘Hampshire County,’” she said. “I think (the website) is a great reflection of who we are and the things we know about ourselves, but others don’t.”
The new page, located at hampshirecountyeda.com, is home to countless tabs directing webpage visitors, including offering assistance for small businesses, site selectors, information regarding demographics, available properties and more.
It’s meant to be extremely comprehensive, Hott explained.
“We have lots of information for site selectors,” she said, adding that the HCDA pulled some information off their old webpage, added new pictures – plus a few informational videos – and voilà: after a long time in the development stage, a new website was born.
The videos in particular have brought a lot of positive feedback, Hott said. There are several one-minute clips on the site, highlighting local businesses on both the east and west sides of the county – Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney and Puesta Del Sol Farm, a venue located in Yellow Spring – plus videos sharing the perspective of Commissioner Dave Cannon and WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch.
Hott said the organization had tried to upgrade their website through a different company, but it just wasn’t as “dynamic” as the final product. Emphasizing Hampshire County’s business opportunities, unique draws and ideal location are some of the recurring themes found throughout the site.
“I don’t think we were very good at tooting our own horn,” Hott laughed. “But we want to show while we may not have the things they have in Baltimore or D.C., we want the closeness we have here in the county. We’re still a small community, with a big heart, but we also offer things that companies want to come here.”
It’s not just about bringing people in, either. Hott said that another area of importance for her, as a small business owner herself, is the organization’s goal is to support local businesses operating here already.
“There’s no such thing as free money, but there are programs out there that help develop and strengthen local businesses,” she said. “We touch on that in the website.”
Next week, Hott will be representing the HCDA in Baltimore, Md. at the SelectUSA Investment Summit – an opportunity to share Hampshire County’s goals and opportunities with major players on a global scale.
“It’s a huge conference that brings in international investors. Pretty much every state is represented,” Hott explained, adding that there are networking opportunities, education forums, meetings with companies looking to make a home in the Mountain State from all kinds of industries – plus elected officials and big-name folks in the economic development arena.
“I think it’s just a huge opportunity,” Hott said. She said she’s hoping to get the word out at the conference about the HCDA website as well, to allow interested parties to see what Hampshire’s all about.
“My goal next week is to get that website out there to as many people and countries and industries that will be attending,” she said. “I want them to know ‘why Hampshire County.’”
To check out the new website, visit hampshirecountyeda.com.
