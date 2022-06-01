The referendum question gives voters 2 options:
“I support the $2.50 per month fire service fee.”
Or
“I do not support the $2.50 per month fire service fee.”
The council voted last July to place the question on the ballot after it approved and then rejected an ordinance imposing the fee added to the water and sewer bills of customers in and around town.
Fire Chief G.T. Parsons is solidly behind the proposal.
“With the fire company being located in the town, it provides a great safety to the citizens and property,” he said. “We understand people don’t like fees and taxes but we have to find ways to fund these necessary services.”
Only about 1 in 10 calls the Romney Fire Company responds to are within the town limits, a point Mayor Beverly Keadle made to Town Council members when they placed the issue on the ballot.
But Parsons says that’s only part of the story.
“Our largest threat of fire hazard in our entire area is in the town,” Parsons said. “In the town there is a lot of ‘fire load,’” a term firefighters use to describe the potential severity of a fire within a specified space.
Case in point, he says, is the Feb. 26 fire that destroyed the Administration Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Romney arrived on the scene within 6 minutes of the 911 call, keeping the fire from spreading.
“The loss would have been greater than keeping it contained to the main fire building,” he said.
A lot of public service doesn’t show up in that 10% either, Parsons contended.
“I have had people contact me and ask to bring our thermal imager to their house to check and see if something was burning because they could smell something,” he said. “I did it because I felt it the right thing to do. All of my officers have done things like this.”
The fee would total $30 a year for water and sewer customers, a little over 8 cents a day. It would raise more than $27,000 a year for the company, which like all volunteer squads are facing increasing fundraising demands and skyrocketing fuel costs.
“We need to find ways to fund the busier fire companies and not tax the members they have by using them to fundraise as well,” Parsons said.
When an ordinance for the $2.50 monthly fee was presented to the Town Council last July, it initially passed, with council members Gary Smith, John Duncan, Duncan Hott and Bill Taylor voting in favor and Derek Shreve and Paula O’Brien dissenting.
Following the vote, Mayor Keadle reopened discussion on the issue, pointing out that normally fire departments supported by a town were under the town’s authority, like the police department.
She noted positive features of the ordinance, including its restriction of the use of fee revenue to the “continuance, maintenance, or improvement of fire protection within the Town of Romney” and the requirement for detailed financial records showing how the money is spent.
Since the fee the council was considering could be imposed only within the town limits, Keadle felt town residents should be able to decide whether to pay it. She suggested the proposal be submitted to the voters, letting them make the decision.
She also expected negative reactions to adding the fee to utility bills, noting that people were already not happy with water and sewer rates. “To them, this is just another charge,” she pointed out.
After the discussion, the council unanimously agreed to rescind their earlier vote in support of the ordinance and to hold a new vote. This time the ordinance was voted down by a vote of 5-1, with Duncan casting the only vote for it.
Since that July vote and discussion, Smith and Shreve have left the council and Duncan decided not to seek another term.
