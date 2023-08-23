Superintendent’s 1st year marked by facility changes, personnel shifts
ROMNEY — West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind Superintendent Clayton Burch has now year 1 under his belt at the helm – a year marked by facility upgrades, personnel changes and student achievement.
When he first took the position at the Romney school, Burch said the big areas of focus for him were facilities, finances and personnel.
What exactly did that look like over the last year?
“In two years, we’ve replaced every roof,” Burch said last week. “We’ve been getting major projects through with lots of help.”
Improvements have been made to the school’s security (with around 30 exterior building cameras) and fire suppression – and work on the campus’ historic Blue and Gold building will start next month.
Students are seeing lots of upgrades to regularly-used facilities, too, Burch said: the school fitness center in the PE building was finished in March, and includes a weight room, cardio equipment and bikes.
“It’s nice seeing our kids over there using them,” Burch said.
The campus overall is more welcoming, too.
“This summer, we’ve seen so many people on campus,” he said. A huge chunk of the WV Peach Festival was held on the campus earlier this month, which brought swarms of folks to the grounds.
The maintenance crew deserves a round of applause for their work after the festival – and their commitment overall, Burch said.
Some of the changes that reduce the campus’ footprint have raised concerns from community members, but it’s a testament to how connected the people here are to the school.
“I didn’t anticipate – but I should have – how positive this community was,” Burch said. While major or minor changes can stir emotion in the community, sometimes modernization for the sake of education is needed.
“Do I care about history? Yes,” he added, “but the students are the priority here.”
Every school in the Mountain State is affected by teacher shortages, and WVSDB is no different – but over the last year, there’s been a push at the school to bring in the best people possible.
“Teacher shortages, we’re not immune to that,” Burch admitted. “We have had to think creatively, figure out how to get the best people in front of the kids.” The school has been bringing back retirees, and Burch called them “unbelievable” for stepping up.
Student life and achievement was also a big goal for year 1, the superintendent said, and it’s been a busy, busy year.
The school is prioritizing work experience for the students – kids in their junior year all receive work experience on campus, and senior year, the goal is to place each student in a local business that can offer them work experience off campus.
The school’s relationship with Hampshire High School continues, Burch said, with a few students taking advantage of the CTE programs offered on Sunrise Summit.
West Liberty University near Wheeling is partnering with WVSDB for the state “Grow Your Own” program that seeks to speed up the process for students wishing to become educators themselves.
Sports are growing in popularity, too – the school is fielding a co-ed soccer team this year, and will skirmish with the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind. One of the student body’s more popular teams, E-Sports, also starts in a week or so for its second year.
Burch said that one of the biggest lessons he learned in his first year at WVSDB was a first-hand look at how important advocacy is to the students.
“Probably the biggest thing is how important it is that the kids have advocates in their lives, supports that deaf and blind adults rely on when they leave here,” he said. “On the student side, we had a lot of work to do with achievement…which was absolutely tied to the supports we gave to these students.”
He added, “We have made a ton of progress in our first year…I want this to become a hub.”
