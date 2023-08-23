Superintendent’s 1st year marked by facility changes, personnel shifts

Clayton Burch 2023

Clayton Burch

ROMNEY — West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind Superintendent Clayton Burch has now year 1 under his belt at the helm – a year marked by facility upgrades, personnel changes and student achievement.

WVSDB sprucing up

Work crews have been moving dirt and debris this summer at WVSDB.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.