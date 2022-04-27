KEYSER — Phil Douthitt will assume the role of dean of Academic Affairs at Potomac State College starting July 1, as current dean Gregory Ochoa resigns effective June 30.
“We are grateful to Associate Dean Douthitt for agreeing to assume the position of dean of Academic Affairs,” said WVU Vice Provost Paul Kreider. “He has earned the confidence and respect of the campus community as a thoughtful and thorough leader. We know he will immediately provide stability to the academic community.”
Douthitt currently serves as associate dean of academic affairs at the Keyser campus, a position he has held since July 2014. During his 32 years at the College, in addition to full-time teaching, Douthitt has served in numerous roles.
Douthitt earned an associate degree in business administration from PSC, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from WVU and an MBA in management and marketing, also from WVU. o
