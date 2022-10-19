Law enforcement seeks information on Route 50 fires
CAPON BRIDGE — Multiple structure fires in Hampshire County kept first responders busy late last Thursday night into Friday morning – resulting in what is now a full-blown, ongoing arson investigation for county and state law enforcement.
The 5 fires, which Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions confirmed last week were “suspicious fires,” were located on the east end of the county. There were 2 fires in Capon Bridge – a barn fire on Park Valley Lane (on Lovett’s Flat) and the engulfment of the historic Hook’s Tavern on Smokey Hollow Road just east of town. Also ablaze that night were structures in Hanging Rock and Pleasant Dale and a trailer on Cooper Mountain. All the fires were along Route 50, which resulted in a 2-hour delay for schools last Friday because of road closures along the route.
Nobody was hurt in any of the blazes; all the structures were abandoned.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified almost immediately, Sions said, and last Friday the organization confirmed that it was seeking information related to the string of arsons in the area – including the 5 fires last week, their statement indicated that there have been a total of 8 suspicious fires in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas that they were investigating.
“We are working very closely with the Fire Marshal’s Office. We’re using whatever resources we can to assist,” Sions said. “We’ve just been following up on a lot of leads and analyzing evidence.”
Sions added that the Fire Marshal’s Office indicated that they believe that several other fires in the area that were also deemed “suspicious fires” may be linked to last week’s blazes.
“It’s safe to say I think we are making progress,” the sheriff said.
The investigation is still underway. Law enforcement has seen “tremendous assistance from the community,” Sions noted, but anyone with any information or camera footage from the fire locations should contact either the Fire Marshal’s Office (at their hotline – 1-800-233-3473) or the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, either at 304-822-3894, through Facebook Messenger or anonymously through their website, www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
The State Fire Marshal’s Facebook page notes, “Rewards of up to $5,000 are available for information leading to arrests and convictions in any arson case in WV.”
The seemingly endless refrain of sirens at the end of last week prompted Sions and the owner of the Hook’s Tavern property, Judson Eversole, to comment about the never-wavering importance of first responders in the community.
“I just want to say thanks to all the people that helped keep these fires under control – firefighters, EMS, first responders and law enforcement,” Eversole said. “They did an amazing job. We definitely lost a piece of Hampshire history, and I hope they catch whoever did this.”
Sions also applauded those who battled the blazes last week, saying, “The fire companies need recognized for what they do. That was a tough night for them.”
Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue listed the involved fire companies on their Facebook page: Capon Bridge, Gore, Gainesboro, Augusta, Reynolds Store, Slanesville, Levels, North River Valley, South Morgan, Romney and Hampshire County EMS, as well as Tanker-8 assisting with water supply and Brush-8 with Air-8 as well.
“It does highlight the importance of our volunteer fire companies,” said Capon Bridge attorney Logan Mantz. “They deserve our support at every level.”
Mantz also put into words some of the loss the Capon Bridge community is feeling in the wake of last week’s fires, especially the historic Hook’s Tavern east of town.
“The 1st reaction is heartbreak at the loss of a key structure in our community,” he said. “When we lose these kinds of structures, we lose a part of our story. You can’t build the old ones again.”
He added that fear for losing other historic buildings in the area is settling in for folks in the county.
“The issue is that in our community, we’ve never had to deal with things like this. We’re not always the most prepared to deal with things like this,” Mantz pointed out. “We have to adapt the best we can. If nothing else, members of the community just want it to stop.”
Anyone with any information about the suspicious fires in the area is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office or the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
