Monkeypox not a health emergency here – yet
A lot of issues have been simmering in the back of people’s minds amidst all the chaos in the world – and yet another virus is one of them.
Tamitha Wilkins, director of the Hampshire County Health Department, said that the department has noticed a sharp increase in calls specifically asking to get a vaccine for monkeypox.
Currently, West Virginia has one of the lowest confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., with only 3 confirmed cases – 2 in Berkeley County and 1 in Kanawha County.
Last week, the U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency, but with the Mountain State’s low numbers, no emergency has been declared from Gov. Jim Justice, Wilkins said.
“We are still under the pandemic ruling for that,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins stressed that the vaccine is limited in supply, and are only for those who have tested positive or who are at high risk. She said that distributions of vaccines are based on the states’ and at risk-population numbers.
“Our supply is low because our at-risk population is lower compared to other states, like California, for example,” explained Wilkins. “The person that is infected with this, all their close contacts would be vaccinated because they’re at such high risk of exposure.”
Wilkins emphasized that the stigma stirring in the news of the monkeypox spread is untrue.
“They’re talking on TV, they’re saying it’s the gay and bisexual men, but there have been cases documented where it is hitting other populations,” Wilkins clarified, “but we are not getting many details.”
Wilkins explains that the disease is spread through several different ways, but the most notable way is “though direct contact with open lesions or scabs.”
She also specified that the disease can be spread though respiratory secretions.
“If they’re coughing or mucosing, it could be spread, through face-to face (contact),” Wilkins said.
She highlighted that touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkey pox, is what more often spreads the disease.
Wilkins reminded that those higher at risk – housekeepers who deal with lines used by strangers, for example – should follow universal precautions. Wearing gloves and handwashing is vital when working.
Keep an eye out for the symptoms, too, she said.
“The biggest thing is flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash,” Wilkins noted. She said Covid-19 also has flu-like symptoms but a rash is the biggest warning sign for monkeypox.
“The rash is usually a blistery area that it is usually around a mucosal area,” she added, like your mouth, nose and genital area.
The rash appears 1st, as far as symptoms go.
“And then the rash doesn’t go away,” said Wilkins, explaining that the illness typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks but can last longer.
After the lesions have healed and scabs have fallen off, infected people can go out into the public safely, so long as those parts remain covered and their symptoms have been gone for more than 24 hours without help from any medications.
Wilkins admits that right now, members of the health department are limited in knowledge of the monkeypox virus and its spread, and folks in the community should continue to look out for each other.
“This is something new that we are going through again,” Wilkins said, “This is changing daily as we get more information and more cases.”
