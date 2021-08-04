One of the rewards of a life lived long enough is that you get to brush shoulders with a lot of people.
Take Dale Roe, for instance. You don’t know him, but you can check up on him.
Years ago, when I was managing most of a newsroom in the Chicago suburbs, Dale was working in the composing room. Back in the day, that was the part of a newspaper operation where the stories we created were typeset and put on pages. With the evolution of technology, composing rooms are pretty much a relic, like TV antennas and phone booths.
I was looking for someone to review local theater productions part-time, and Dale applied. It turns out that he had a life outside the composing room, and a chunk of that was spent with a group of friends putting together sketch comedy. They called their troupe Gag Reflex, sort of a cut-rate, fringe suburban Second City or Saturday Night Live.
Dale will probably take offense at that description when I let him see this.
At any rate, as our newspaper group evolved, Dale moved out of the composing room and onto the design desk that I helped run. He could do things with type and images that I still can’t, and that ability served him well.
He parlayed his design excellence into a gig with the Austin American-Statesman, which was much bigger than our paper, much more prestigious and, I’m sure, a lot better paying. So Dale picked up stakes, moving his family from his hometown south.
Frankly, I never thought he’d stay there, but nearly 15 years later he appears settled.
His work career took another detour as well. The paper brought him down there to mastermind the design of a new business section, but our industry’s long, painful contraction wiped that out. His editors recognized his talent and now Dale has evolved into a TV critic of some national standing. He’s insightful and still pretty funny.
On his Facebook page the other day, Dale talked about a column he did for his paper lamenting the fact that August was the only month without a significant holiday, so he proposed 5 possibilities for folks to consider. They were pretty silly, but Dale does silly about as well as anyone I know.
Nonetheless, I think Dale missed the point, but then, he and I were never shy about our opinions around each other.
Never mind that, depending on where Easter falls, either March or April is also holidayless in a given year.
I think the month of August — or at least the first half of it — is one giant holiday. People are vacationing and getting in one last round of fun before school starts. In Hampshire County, Fair Week plops itself down right in the middle of the month. That’s like a holiday on top of a holiday, and most counties are doing the same thing.
Need an August holiday? Nah. That would take some of the luster, some of the anticipation off Labor Day.
This weekend I’ll be kicking back like a lot of Americans and doing nothing. It’s a celebration of making it through the long, hot summer. It’s a deep breath before the rush of school activities, work turning serious and the whole barreling-toward-Christmas thing — and this year with a loud and raucous presidential election thrown in for good measure.
Keep your August holidays, Dale, but keep writing things that make us smile and think.
