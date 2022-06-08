ROMNEY — The County Commission has agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state attorney general’s office to participate in opioid settlement being pursued by West Virginia against drug manufacturers that dumped millions of prescriptions into the Mountain State.
Charles Webb, a representative for the attorney general’s office, told the commission at its May 24 meeting that Hampshire was one of the last major entities to join the settlement, along with Morgantown and Bridgeport.
The agreement will put the county in line to receive distributions from any settlement along with the other counties and most municipalities, including Romney.
In other business from May 24:
• The town of Romney proposed joint use of opioid settlement funds.
• The probation department asked for more office space in the Judicial Center and the Committee on Aging asked for help to expand kitchen facilities at the senior center.
• Brian Malcolm, head of the Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency, requested an extension of its contract with Valley Health to provide ALS services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.