WVSDB named the winners and honored its 2021 retirees during a virtual awards ceremony Friday.
The Excellence in Education honors went to Matthew Stewart and Patricia “Robin” Corbin, who both work at the School for the Blind.
Staff retiring this school year are residential care specialist Elizabeth Arnold; custodian Charles Brown; teachers Debra Helman and Kathy Kuykendall, who is also director of Career and Technical Education; and Director of Instructional Resource/Accessible Educational Materials Center Mary Jo Wagner.
Retiring teachers received a golden bell; service and auxiliary personnel received a golden apple with their name inscribed upon them.
Supervisors shared their best wishes to the retirees during the program.
Stewart received the Professional Excellence in Education Award through nominations submitted from his peers that described how he embodies dedication to the education process working with students.
“For those of you who know this person and have worked with him, or even observed him at some point, can immediately see the connection he has with everyone on campus,” one of his colleagues wrote. “Even through some of the more difficult and/or stressful situations at school, this person handles them with humor and compassion.”
Stewart is a certified teacher of the visually impaired and a certified orientation and mobility therapist. His degrees include a B.S. in communications, an M.A. in special education, TVI and a graduate certificate in orientation and mobility. He has been employed with WVSDB since August 2014.
Corbin, an aide IV/transportation, received the Service Personnel Excellence in Education Award through a peer nomination and review process as well.
Co-workers shared many heartfelt sentiments about her work. Just a few of the comments imparted were,
• “I honestly do not think you can find another human being on earth to match the kindness, compassion and work ethic of this person.”
• “I always say I am a mother before I am anything else in this world and often think that if I had a child with some of the special needs our students have, I would hope my child has a ‘Robin’ at their school.”
Corbin has been employed with WVSDB since 1987, when she started as a substitute in the switchboard operator and aide classifications. She worked part-time over the years until 2015 when she accepted a full-time aide position with the School for the Blind.
Corbin lives in the Romney area with her husband, Mike. She has two children, Alli Dusing and Steven Corbin and two grandchildren.
Superintendent Patricia Homberg said the WVSDB community extends an enthusiastic congratulations to the 2 staff members who invest so much of themselves into their work.
Also, recognized during the ceremony were staff that have served as adjunct professors with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Danielle Richardson and Krystal Dosch have taught American Sign Language at WVSDB for a number of years and received pins in recognition of their service.
