ROMNEY — The town is putting procedures in place to make sure it’s paid what it’s owed.
At Monday’s monthly meeting Romney’s Town Council approved an agreement with Data Max to collect seriously overdue water and sewer bills.
But, town attorney Logan Mantz said, bills will only go to collection after Town Hall staff sends notices and demands, a 60-day process start to finish.
Assistant Town Clerk Kerri Shreve told the Council unpaid utilities can reach $5,000 a month, although some of them are eventually recovered.
“It’s mostly from rental properties,” she noted, when tenants leave without notice — or payment.
Both Mantz and Mayor Beverly Keadle assured the council that the collection plans are done elsewhere. Mantz used other communities’ procedures to draw up Romney’s.
“It’s not uncharted waters,” Keadle said before the Council approved the plan on a 5-0 vote. Councilman Duncan Hott was absent.
Data Max will keep 25% of what it collects as its payment.
While the great portion of unpaid utility bills are the responsibility of tenants, the property owners could be on the hook too under a plan Mantz discussed later.
State law gives the town the ability to put liens for unpaid utilities against the properties, Mantz explained. They carry the same weight as a tax lien. If a property is sold, the liens get paid out of the owner’s proceeds.
Mantz said the town is notifying property owners before the liens are filed.
In the same vein, Mantz said, liens will put teeth in the town’s vacant buildings ordinance, which requires owners of vacant properties to pay $500 after the 1st year, with escalating fees reaching $5,000 after 5 years.
The 1st fees were assessed this summer and Keadle noted that $5,500 had been paid, accounting for about a third of the notices sent.
“Liens put teeth in the ordinance,” Mantz said. o
