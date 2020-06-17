Saturday’s mass free testing at Sunrise Summit identified 1 positive for COVID-19 out of 193 people who drove through.
“I was excited. I was happy,” said Stephanie Shoemaker, Hampshire County Health Department’s executive director.
The case identified Saturday brings the county’s total to 40 positive cases, up 5 from a week earlier. Seven are still active and all 7 are being treated in home quarantine, Shoemaker said.
The county has recorded 1 death from COVID-19 and has 32 people who have recovered from the illness.
“It was pretty successful,” Hawse Health Center’s Charlie Rohrbaugh said of Saturday’s drive-through at the old Weimer Chevrolet. Workers were prepared to test 400.
The turnout here was the biggest of the 5 clinics Hawse ran Saturday, testing a total of 543 people.
“We were just kind of feeling it out to see how the response would be,” Rohrbaugh said. He said Hawse hasn’t decided whether it will repeat the clinics.
If the health center has another round, Rohrbaugh said to look for it to occur before school begins.
Rohrbaugh called the Weimer site ideal for handling the early heavy traffic that looped the building.
With Saturday’s drive-through totals added in, Hampshire County has had 1,315 people tested, including all nursing home residents and staff and all jail inmates and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.