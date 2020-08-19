Julie Linger can breathe a sigh of relief.
As of Monday, she had a brand new replacement for the 2008 truck that delivers meals to seniors across Hampshire County.
“It’s been in the shop 5 times in the last 2 weeks,” she said. “We’ve been running it on the 2 P’s – Paul Clem and prayer.”
A year ago when Linger’s Hampshire County Committee on Aging submitted the grant proposal for a new food truck, the old one already had 156,000 miles on it.
“I don’t know how many it has now,” she said, “but it gets a workout.”
No more. A new Ford F-150 outfitted with a hot-and-cold food storage system is ready to make the rounds for the committee.
“It couldn’t come at a better time,” Linger said.
The new truck will carry more than 1,500 hot meals and 400 more shelf-stable meals around the county. Linger noted that the number of hot meals delivered has increased by about 200 a month since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Linger said the committee will still keep the old truck.
“We’re still going to try to use it on shorter routes, around town, closer to home,” she said.
The Legislature approved funding for new food trucks last year. Hampshire and 15 other counties took advantage of the program, which required the local committee to come up with $7,500 toward the purchase price.
That money was raised when Linger got a surprise. The 2 state senators that represent Hampshire County, Republicans Charles Trump and Craig Blair, paid the county’s match out of their own discretionary funds.
Linger said the $8,000 that has been raised locally will now be put toward a 2nd truck she hopes to purchase in 2021.
Gov. Jim Justice rolled out the 16 new food trucks at a press conference last week from an auto dealership in Boone County.
“This is a great day for all of our seniors,” Justice said.
The state provided $477,500 for the vehicles. County providers contributed matching funds of $284,564.
More vehicles will be rolled out later this year from the $1 million Justice included in this year’s budget for the service upgrade.
“I want to thank you very much, Governor, for this investment in the West Virginia senior nutrition meal delivery programs,” West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services Commissioner Robert Roswall said.
Justice noted that the delivery vehicles are more critical than ever as the state battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What if you’re home and you’re lonely and you’re hungry?” Justice said. “A warm meal being delivered to your home is so, so important. “If that doesn’t come, what are you going to do?”
