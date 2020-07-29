The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.
Demand for convalescent plasma has more than doubled over the last month, the Red Cross says, as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
People who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to 3 patients recover from the virus.
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, between Aug. 1 and Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for 4 to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
