AUGUSTA — “Ah, could’ve been worse,” said Augusta Volunteer Fire Company’s assistant chief Gary Saville – about his pelvis, which he broke a couple weekends ago on a call.
Saville said the company was alerted for a possible structure fire on Nov. 19, a house that was under construction in Augusta.
“I showed up and was doing a walkaround, and around back where it was really dark, I was more concentrated on looking in the back windows rather than where I was going,” Saville recalled.
He took a wrong step, and fell “8 or 9 feet” into a basement landing.
His pelvis was fractured in 2 spots because of the fall, he said, but it “could’ve been worse.”
The fall was a couple of weeks ago, and so far, the recovery has gone well, said Saville, who has been a member of the Augusta Volunteer Fire Company for about 39 years.
Right now, he’s getting around using a walker.
“I’ve had excellent care in the hospital, and I have excellent care at home,” he said. His wife, Iva, posted on Facebook a week ago to alert their network about the fall.
“The absolute outpouring of love and concerns has been completely overwhelming,” she said. “We are so blessed and ask that you continue to lift him in prayer for healing…they say you can’t keep a good man down, and I will probably have to tie him to the chair soon.”
Saville was still able to celebrate Thanksgiving with a big dinner with his family, and he doesn’t plan on changing too many of their Christmas plans, either.
“Yeah, I’m doing just fine,” he said.
