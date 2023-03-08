Bellingham

Bellingham

At the first stop on the 2023 World League FlingGolf tour held February 24-26 in San Diego, CA, Hampshire County resident Jonathan Bellingham placed 16th – five spots up from his current 21st US ranking. He partnered with fellow West Virginian Jason Ballenger in the team event to finish 7th, barely missing the top 5 playoff championships.

“So much for sunny San Diego,” noted Bellingham – or as he is known in the FlingGolf community, “OctaJon Flingman.”   

