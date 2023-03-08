At the first stop on the 2023 World League FlingGolf tour held February 24-26 in San Diego, CA, Hampshire County resident Jonathan Bellingham placed 16th – five spots up from his current 21st US ranking. He partnered with fellow West Virginian Jason Ballenger in the team event to finish 7th, barely missing the top 5 playoff championships.
“So much for sunny San Diego,” noted Bellingham – or as he is known in the FlingGolf community, “OctaJon Flingman.”
“Saturday’s team event was so rainy, windy and cold- I had to play three holes in a poncho!” exclaimed Jonathan.
It was a welcome relief when the sun came out for a bit on Sunday for the individual event. “Because we all share a passion for FlingGolf, and we were all competing under the same conditions, we all just made the most of it,” he explained.
Now Jonathan is setting his sights on the next leg of the tour, which he will be hosting on his home course at Capon Springs & Farms, April 27-30. It will be an all-inclusive, family-friendly weekend gathering featuring the first-ever Potomac Highlands Regional tournament.
The top-ranked male and female athletes have committed to come to not only compete but also hold clinics and panel discussions to introduce new players to the sport. This will provide a unique opportunity to meet, greet and play alongside the top U.S. players in this rapidly growing sport. Besides the individual competition, a best ball team event will allow all abilities to participate, even first-timers. Registration opens today, Wednesday, March 8.
FlingGolf is a lacrosse-meets-golf sport – same course, same ball, same hole, just a different tool. One FlingStick is all you need to drive, chip and putt. Anyone can learn the basics in 20 minutes to go out and play and have fun.
While it has been around for about 10 years, the sport got a big boost in 2021 when it appeared on Shark Tank and successfully got an investor. When the company behind the sport, New Swarm, held their first tourney in May 2022, ESPN took notice and filmed the event, which was rebroadcasted many times because of its popularity.
The film crews returned to San Diego to capture the excitement of the team and individual event, and it will air later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.