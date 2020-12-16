ROMNEY — Approval of 4 spending items costing nearly $18,000 drew a pair of no votes from Councilman Duncan Hott at Monday night’s Romney Town Council meeting.
Hott voted against a $6,000 contract to expand the garage door at the wastewater treatment plant and another $6,000 to pursue listing the newly acquired WVSDB barn on the National Register of Historic Places.
Approved unanimously was $2,365 to replace cabinets in Town Hall’s kitchen and install a new countertop at the drive-through and $3,120 for leaf removal on 3 streets.
Hott expressed concern that only 1 bid was procured for the garage door. Maintenance Supervisor Richard Kizer told him 5 bids were solicited, but 3 firms didn’t respond and the 4th said it wasn’t interested.
Expanding the door will allow the town to park an oversized sludge truck in the garage, both protecting it from the elements and cutting down on labor that goes into moving sludge on and off the truck.
Mayor Beverly Keadle said getting the historic barn registered is key to obtaining grants to repair and renovate it.
Keadle said this might be the last year to contract leaf removal. The town is hoping for a grant to purchase its own equipment next year.
The kitchen cabinet replacement was necessitated by a leak in a refrigerator housed in the old unit.
In other business:
• An ordinance expanding the size of vehicles that can be legally parked overnight on residential streets passed its 2nd reading. Vehicles can’t be longer than 20 feet, 6 inches.
• Annexation was approved for Valley View, an estate owned by Bob Mayhew on the town’s northwest side. Mayhew requested the annexation.
• Romney will again apply for a program with the Cacapon Institute that will give participating residents up to 3 trees each at a minimal cost.
• The town’s unwanted Holtsville property on the west side will be sold. The lowest the town will accept is $15,000; the property has been appraised at $18,000. The sale will be advertised beginning Dec. 23 in the Hampshire Review.
• The council will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 for a short special session to approve a bond for sewer projects.
• Keadle told the council that the last and largest tarp went on the barn roof last week, preparing the structure for winter. Another meeting of the ad hoc barn committee will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall.
• A state program to help people who couldn’t pay utility bills because of the Covid-19 pandemic drew 62-percent participation in Romney. The town recouped $7,300 in unpaid bills.
