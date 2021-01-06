ROMNEY — The school board officially adopted the bond resolution at their meeting Monday night, the pomp and circumstance officially marking the 1st steps on the long road to 3 new elementary schools in Hampshire County.
The meeting kicked off with a bit of formality: the board needed to officially and publicly approve the resolution and order directing the issuance of the bonds, a resolution that they had gone over in painstaking detail in preparation for the approval Monday night,
Joe Nassif with the Piper Sandler public finance office out of Charleston reiterated that the approval was the 1st step.
“If all goes well, at some point in April we would be prepared to set a sale date, sell the bonds that week and by the end of that month close the bonds,” he explained. He added that they’d reconvene with the school board in March for a supplemental resolution, and at that point would be able to discuss more about the competitive sale of the bonds and what exactly goes into it.
Board vice president Ed Morgan moved to approve the resolution, adding with a laugh, “I’ll make the 26 million dollar motion.”
Ernie Dellatorre with Mckinley Designs, who has held the board’s hand throughout this process, added insight on how the design process will work for the new schools.
“We were just waiting for this day for a while now, and we’re looking forward to getting things started here quickly,” he said. He assured the board that the CEFP committee involved with creating the plan last February would be involved in design workshop meetings for the new buildings.
Next up on the schedule, the bond council will compile and send the bond paperwork to the Attorney General’s office, and should receive the AG approval at the beginning of February.
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
- The board tabled the discussion and action regarding the land sale of Lovett’s Flat.
- The 2nd reading of Policy 4101 (Tuition Assistance and Employment of Highly Qualified Teachers) was approved, and Policies 3235 (Share Table) and 1035 (Public Questions and Concerns) saw the approval of their 1st readings.
The next board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.
