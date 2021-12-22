CAPON SPRINGS — A Maryland-based energy firm and Capon Springs resort are exploring a project to put windmills on the property.
Capon Springs, the resort and farm tucked away on the Virginia border in the southeast corner of the county, says talks are in the early stages of what could be a 3- to 5-year process.
“At this point we are in the very early ‘due diligence’ phase of a multi-year evaluation of our property for the viability of such a project,” Capon Springs’ board of directors said in a statement released Monday after managers were told about the development.
Competitive Power Ventures approached Capon Springs with the idea, the resort’s communications director Jonathan Bellingham said. Bellingham said it’s not the 1st time the resort has been solicited in the last decade.
Capon Springs and farm lies in a hollow below Bear Ridge. Behind Bear Ridge are 2 mountains — 1st is Spring Mountain and then comes the higher Great North Mountain on the Virginia line.
Any windmills would be built on 1 of the 2 mountains, not Bear Ridge, Bellingham said.
But determining viability of the location is part of the early information-gathering going on. CPV is evaluating environmental, meteorological and other factors.
Capon Springs says a wind energy project has 3 pluses for the resort — long-term economic viability for the family-owned operation, an economic boost to the community and the climate benefit of cleaner energy.
If the project proceeds beyond the exploratory stage, Capon Springs promised, the process will be public and transparent.
“CPV will conduct extensive outreach to educate the community and receive feedback on the project,” the resort said.
CPV operates energy projects in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. It’s building another outside Chicago and has proposals for 2 more, in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
“CPV’s well-established record of working closely with the local communities to create great projects that deliver lasting benefits is the reason we chose to work with them,” Capon Springs said.
West Virginia will have to issue permits before the project can be built.
