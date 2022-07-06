ROMNEY —The folks at the Hampshire County Co-op are at the wheel, and they’re bringing pottery to town – hopefully by late fall.
Rio artist Julie Cook is one of the leaders with this project, and will teach pottery lessons for those who are seeking something new and stimulating. Kids and adults alike can learn the free-form fun that comes with pottery making.
The group is planning for an open community kiln as well, where the seasoned potter can skip the classes and finalize their creations in the Romney studio.
They have toyed with the idea of a studio for 2 years, said Co-op chairman Dave Martin.
The discussions got serious 6 months ago, when they reclaimed their vigor, rolled up their sleeves and began the process officially, and construction is now underway.
Planning the logistics behind such an endeavor requires careful thought. “It’s just volunteers, and there aren’t many of us,” Martin said. “This is 1st time we’ve really ventured into something with real cost.”
But the moving parts are coming together, piece by piece.
The back room of the arts Co-op, which has been used over the years, since it opened in 2015, as both a storage area and a workshop, is now broken into 3 parts: the new pottery studio, additional classroom space and a hybrid, multi-use area that will soon house the Co-op’s stage as well.
The frame of the studio’s classroom is finished currently. Using recycled materials – which they refurbished themselves – the room features a picture window that allows an open view out of the classroom. Sneaking a peak into the classroom in encouraged; don’t be shy.
There is also a storage attic under construction, with stairs leading up from the new classroom. That storage will free up space for more friends.
The studio and kiln room is debatably the focal point in the planning. Kilns require an abundance of electricity, Martin explained, and the room requires constant air circulation. The room will, of course, have an exhaust fan installed as well.
Two large kilns, gifted by a new Romney neighbor will permanently inhabit the room. Their condition is unknown, but Martin said the generosity is greatly appreciated.
The eagerness of the community has even set them up with a pottery wheel, so once the walls are up, it’ll be time to throw that clay.
Looking ahead, Martin said the building will need a new roof, but the pottery studio is keeping them busy in the meantime, especially once it’s up and running in the fall.
