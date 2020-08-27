SUNRISE SUMMIT– New classes offered at Hampshire High School this fall offer opportunities for students to explore their strengths and prepare for their futures.
Before new classes can be offered at the high school, the school completes a needs assessment.
“You have to weigh student interest and community needs,” explained Feazell. After the assessment was completes, 3 new Career and Technical Education courses are being offered at HHS this fall, along with a handful of math, English and science classes. The 3 new courses offered in the CTE program are Careers in Education, Allied Health Sciences (EMS) and Careers and Work Skills.
With Careers in Education (taught by Kacey Corbett, the former Adult Basic Education teacher), students come in taking childhood development courses as a baseline, and then as they move forward in the program they can branch out and take either a pre-K or a secondary route.
“Next year, the goal is to open a daycare again,” Feazell said. “We are focusing on the younger childcare.”
He said the goal is for students to leave the program fully certified, be able to walk into a daycare and be hired. Those taking the elementary or secondary route would be placed in a school to help a teacher in order to get classroom experience. Right now, there are a handful of students in the program, but Feazell said there are spots open for transfers if there are other students interested.
The new Allied Health Sciences offers the opportunity for students in the health sciences program at HHS to take their own clinical instead of the CNA clinical. On the West Virginia Dept. of Education website, there’s a list of certifications that students can gain in the program, including phlebotomy certifications, food handlers license, dental assistant certifications and, of course, the EMT certification.
“The goal of this program is for them to get their EMT certification and be employed as soon as they leave,” said Feazell.
Careers and Work Skills Training is, in essence, “basic employability skills,” said Feazell.
It’s a 4-course program open to anyone, and the 1st 2 classes are about resume writing, customer relations, food handling, etc. The 2nd 2 are job placement, so students would be on a job site.
CWST is different than the work base program in place at HHS now, where students work in positions related to their completer courses.
Other new classes offered for HHS students this fall:
- English Dept.
- Film Studies
- Speech/Oral Communications
- Science Dept.
- Natural Resource Management
- Social Studies Dept.
- Geography
- Sociology and Psychology (now both offered as junior credits)
- Math Dept. (for students planning to enter the workforce
- Financial Algebra
- Advanced Math Modeling
- Transitions Math
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.