A new water-monitoring system is allowing Central Hampshire Public Service District to keep watch on the Green Spring water system from anywhere, around the clock.
“It’s telemetry,” said CHPSD General Manager James Hoffman.
Manufacturer Extreme Endeavors is touting the system as “the most advanced water-monitoring system in the world,” noting that it employs a West Virginia-built communication network.
The backbone of the new system is the Internet of Things, a system of interrelated computing devices embedded into everyday objects, enabling them to send and receive data without the need for human interaction.
“It replaces the old hands-on way of data acquisition by employing small internet nodes that read data from whatever appliance is attached to it,” said Mike Masterman, founder and president of Philippi-based Extreme Endeavors.
The system now features continuous pump current and voltage monitoring, constant pump and value control, automated analysis of flow, continuous reporting, and real-time tank level and water loss updates.
“It’s giving us a lot more better handle on where we are than what we had in place,” Hoffman said.
Central Hampshire PSD workers monitor all aspects of the water system in real-time on computer or smartphone screens.
“Data is forwarded continually, so it’s always current,” Masterman said. “All aspects of the system may be viewed anytime in an attractive digital graphic layout that illustrates the entire water system on screen.”
Cell phones, radios and satellite communication powered entirely by off-grid energy sources, transmit the data continuously.
Because it’s a web-based system, the software and its information may be accessed at home, on a phone, or at a command center in the Public Service District office.
