CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s Christmas tree village was busy with children on Monday, as classes from the Capon Bridge Elementary School arrived to decorate their class trees.
Each class had sponsored a tree, and each child was asked to make an ornament for the class tree. The children brought their ornaments with them as they walked to the tree village to hang them on their class trees.
Decorating the trees began at 8:45 a.m. with the youngest children — pre-K through grade 2, they marched through Capon Bridge from the elementary school to the Christmas tree village set up in the pavilion behind the library.
Capon Bridge Town Council member Michelle Warnick, assisted by her “right-hand man” Carl Nitz from the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company, handed out candy canes to the children as they left the pavilion after placing their ornaments on the tree.
Warnick said they had crowded 41 artificial Christmas trees into the pavilion, and they had still run out of trees for sponsors. Next year they will have to find a bigger place, she added.
Sponsors were told to get their trees decorated by Tuesday, Warnick said, though the last 3 trees, sponsored by the Capon Bridge Middle School, will not be decorated until Friday.
The Christmas tree village will be opened during the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Saturday, following the town’s 1st Christmas parade.
The parade will assemble at the Capon Bridge Middle School from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and start out at 4 p.m. from the town park in front of the old Capon Bridge Middle School building.
This year, the parade is expected to proceed down Cold Stream Road and around Whitaker Loop. A last-ditch effort is being made to get permission to march down U.S. 50 to the library — the route the organizers hope to use in the future, once renovation of the green bridge in the center of town is completed.
After the parade, the crowd will assemble at the Capon Bridge Public Library for the town’s traditional tree lighting ceremony, accompanied by carols and a live Nativity. The Christmas tree village will open to the public, with viewing hours from dusk to 10 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present, and refreshments — cookies and hot chocolate — will be served.
Following Saturday’s ceremony, the Christmas tree village will be open to the public every weekend. o
