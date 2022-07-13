SLANESVILLE — In the early designs of North Elementary School in Slanesville, the community garden appeared to be on track to become a dry pond on the school site.
After several community members voiced their concerns about Mustang Garden’s future, the school board relayed those concerns to the school architects.
Now, the new design for North Elementary School leaves the community garden right where it is, to be left alone as the new school is constructed in the upcoming years.
“Because we weren’t sure of the placement of the school, we only knew the general area,” explained board president Ed Morgan about why the initial plan included the removal of the garden. “At one point, it was assumed that it would be taken out to make room – at one point, they had an erosion pond (going in) there.”
At an April school board meeting, DEP representative Susan Parker made an appearance to urge the 5 board members to consider the 6-year-old garden’s impact on the community.
She pointed out that a “tremendous amount of time and effort” had gone into the maintenance of Mustang Garden, and that donated materials – such as the fence, donated by the Potomac Valley Conservation District – are invaluable. She added that the garden itself has cost Hampshire County Schools $0 to keep up.
“It was simple for us to bring it to the architects,” Morgan said. “After a lot of crying, they moved (the pond) for us.”
Over the last few years, the garden has blossomed in more ways than 1. It was recently awarded the WV Try This Minigrant for $3,000 – a grant that Mustang Garden secured in 2020 as well.
“Even though our primary focus is the students of Slanesville Elementary School, we want the community to know it is a place for them to learn and grow also,” Parker said last week. “We are thrilled and excited to hear that the garden will stay intact, and we can move forward with another chapter of learning at the garden.”
Parker also revealed some of the garden’s short term goals: some of the grant funds will hopefully go toward replacing damaged boards on the raised beds and the installation of a solar water pump, as well as funding monthly community events at the site (including yoga, music and art programs).
Morgan commented that the garden is an incredible asset to not just the Slanesville community, but Hampshire County as a whole.
“It just shows what an impact it has,” he said. “The education for the kids is a huge thing, but it just brings the community together.”
With a chuckle, he added that Superintendent Jeff Pancione “has even enjoyed some fruits and flowers” from the garden.
Site prep for the North school and the Central school (in Augusta) will occur simultaneously, and while the garden will stay, both the soccer field and part of the walking trail at the current school site will be unavoidable casualties as construction is underway.
“During Covid, that field was used immensely,” Morgan said. “But really, not as much since the turf field (at HHS) was finished.”
