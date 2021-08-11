ROMNEY — Some off-road vehicles will soon be legal on the streets of Romney.
The Town Council on Monday approved the 1st reading of an ordinance that permits some ATVs and UTVs on the streets. They are currently illegal in town.
But the state enacted a law last year that makes some of the 3- and 4-wheel vehicles street legal — provided they meet certain requirements, are inspected and insured.
“So many lights, so many bells, so many whistles,” Mayor Beverly Keadle summarized the 2-page description to the council.
The ordinance didn’t go through as presented.
Council member John Duncan proposed an amendment to the bill to eliminate a proposed $50 annual fee and a requirement that the vehicles be registered at Town Hall.
He said such a move would be tourist friendly.
Duncan’s amendment passed 5-1 with Bill Taylor opposing it.
“I’m not in favor of them on the road,” Taylor said.
The ordinance does not extend street permission to riding lawnmowers or golf carts. Ordinances require 3 readings before adoption. o
