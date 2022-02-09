ROMNEY — Capon School Street’s construction project and a summary of benchmark data topped the school board agenda at Monday night’s meeting.
Mary Billings, with the Capon Bridge Revitalization Committee, made the most of her 5 minutes appearing in front of the board to give them an update on the construction on the eastern side of the county.
The group has secured the funding for phase 1 of the project, which, she explained, entails the improvement of stormwater management at the intersection of Cold Stream and Capon School Street.
“We are under contract with a contractor that is looking to start in late March, early April, and the duration is approximately 30 days for this phase 1 component,” she described, adding that during construction, there shouldn’t be any interruption to the flow of traffic, whether it be buses, cars or pedestrians.
This improvement will see the implementation of 2 new storm drain inlets, as well as a 100-foot long pipe between them.
Billings added that the group has also secured funding for phase 2, and that the county commission will be working with them on their next steps. Board president Debbie Champ added that in the next month, it could be beneficial for Billings to be added to the board’s agenda as a presentation, rather than an appearance (with an appearance, speakers are limited to 5 minutes in front of the board. Folks who contact the central office ahead of time can be officially added to the agenda, and their presentations have no time limit).
Curriculum director Patty Lipps and superintendent Jeff Pancione presented the board with a summary of the most recent benchmark data, and Lipps said that while the scores were “all over the place,” she wanted to take a moment to applaud the teachers.
“I have to commend our teachers,” she said. “They’re teaching like their hair is on fire.”
Pancione added that the scores reflect some of the struggles of the last 2 years, and Lipps echoed his sentiment.
“We’re going to see the impact of this for a long time, but we’re making gains and continuing to make gains,” she said.
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• The board spent some time in executive session discussing the potential retirement of Head Nurse Rhonda Dante. The board agenda revealed that Dante’s retirement would be effective June 30.
• The board honored 17 students at their monthly “Catch a Kid Excelling” (CAKE) awards. Students and families in attendance were offered cupcakes that were made by the Hampshire High School’s Pro-Start class.
• The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21. The board will be having a work session at 1 p.m. to discuss pay for service personnel. At the Jan. 24 meeting, board vice president Ed Morgan said it was time to “revisit things and treat our people better.” The regular meeting will follow the work session, beginning at 6:30. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.