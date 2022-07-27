0727 JJC ricky ratliff.jpg

Ricky Ratliff (right) was one of the 1st students at the John J. Cornwell School when it opened, and his grandson Leeland was one of the last students to attend before it closed earlier this year.

LEVELS — The reunion at John J. Cornwell Elementary brought memories and familiar faces together on Friday evening.

Linda Nixon, principal at JJC (and current principal of Springfield-Green Spring Elementary) brought up the idea of giving the community “one more chance” to walk through the halls and visit the rooms that contained cherished memories.

0727 JJC Steve Keener and Mrs. Barnes.jpg

Retired teachers Mr. Keener and Mrs. Barnes are reunited – they both used to teach at the school. 

