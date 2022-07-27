LEVELS — The reunion at John J. Cornwell Elementary brought memories and familiar faces together on Friday evening.
Linda Nixon, principal at JJC (and current principal of Springfield-Green Spring Elementary) brought up the idea of giving the community “one more chance” to walk through the halls and visit the rooms that contained cherished memories.
“Linda opened up the schools so we could walk back through, that really got the stories flowing,” said North River Mills’ Steve Bailes, a former JJC teacher.
News about the gathering circulated, and an estimate of 100 people made it to the school to recall fond memories that took place within its premises.
Tammy Walsh, a former student, noted that people of “all ages, all generations” attended.
Ricky Ratliff, who was a student the 1st year that the school opened, was accompanied by his grandson who was in the last class to attend before JJC’s closing.
The school board decided to close the facility at the end of the 2021-22 school year, because of both the dwindling student population and the impending consolidation as 3 new elementary schools are built in the upcoming years.
The board officially sealed the fate of the Levels school in November.
At Friday evening’s reunion, when people weren’t wandering the school’s corridors, they enjoyed snacks and chatted with each other.
Bailes jokingly warned attendees to bring their own food, “If you don’t want to eat bugs, bring some snacks, bring some drinks to share,” and they did.
Nixon contributed and brought 100 hotdogs and 100 hamburgers.
Former delegate Ruth Rowan, Steve Keener, Mrs. Barnes and several others were among the crowd of recognized faces.
A yearning of the past weighted many conversations, noting the rapidly changing world. But mainly, people were just happy to have experienced walking through the school one more time.
