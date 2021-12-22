WASHINGTON — West Virginia’s moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said no Sunday to the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that would fund a broader social infrastructure than America has ever seen before.
“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it,’” Manchin said. “Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation.”
Reaction to the decision in this solidly Republican county was generally positive for Manchin. Here’s some of what people were posting on the Review’s Facebook page.
Travis Shanholtz: Thank you Joe Manchin
Beth Brown: He didn’t come to a decision fast enough, in my opinion.
Pat Peacock: Manchin is a dog in the manger. Had every opportunity to negotiate in good faith, and he didn’t.
Debbie Shanholtz: Thank you Joe Manchin
Tim Buttrum Sr.: Go away Joe.
Jerry Donnelly: I don’t normally support Manchin but I will support him on this
Joyce Kinnie Lockhart: I am glad he is not supporting that bill and I hope he continues to stand up to them. o
