ROMNEY — The state barn on Depot Street may not make it through another winter.
That was the consensus from D&T Builders’ Homer Tinney after meeting with Romney’s Save the State Barn Committee a few weeks ago. Right now, the committee is working with the Town of Romney to secure funding for the stabilization of the barn by way of loans and various grant opportunities, as well as community fundraisers.
“(The barn) is in pretty bad shape,” Tinney said simply. “There are sections of floor reduced to toothpicks. The damage isn’t overstated – it’s bad.”
In fact, Tinney said, the west side of the barn is a strong windstorm away from giving way completely.
“God’s the only thing holding it up at the moment,” he admitted.
The massive, U-shaped dairy barn was built in 1929 as a part of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. After the town acquired the barn from the state Department of Education in 2020, the roof was tarped and the attempt to restore the structure lurched to a start.
While there isn’t a concrete plan right now for the long-term use of the building, members of the committee have discussed using it as a public center for tourism, artisans, arts in education and more.
Tinney, whose bid to restore the barn was just over $504,000, said his crew could not only stabilize the structure but replace the roof as well. While the Town of Romney is working to secure some funding right now, community fundraising has been rolling since the success of April’s “Raise the Roof” soiree, which saw over $40,000 raised for the replacement of the roof on the historic structure.
So, what’s next?
The next installment in community fundraising for the aging piece of Romney history is a “Raise the Roof” golf tournament in August.
Interested organizations or individuals will be able to sponsor teams for the tournament or a hole on the course at Mill Creek Country Club at the late-August event.
Members of the Romney committee said they hope to have action beginning on the site once fall rolls around, and Romney town attorney Logan Mantz added that having Tinney check out the site is “invaluable” to the project.
